OSLO, March 17 Norway's central bank governor repeated on Thursday that its board has not considered using unconventional monetary policy tools, such as the quantitative easing applied by some other central banks.

"The board has so far not discussed using alternatives to interest rates," Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.

The bank earlier cut its key policy rate to a record low of 0.50 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)