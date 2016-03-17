BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
OSLO, March 17 Norway's central bank governor repeated on Thursday that its board has not considered using unconventional monetary policy tools, such as the quantitative easing applied by some other central banks.
"The board has so far not discussed using alternatives to interest rates," Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.
The bank earlier cut its key policy rate to a record low of 0.50 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.