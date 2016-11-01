LONDON Nov 1 It is difficult to see alternative
strategies to today's flexible inflation targeting policy, the
head of the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.
"The framework did not hinder a powerful response when the
(2008) financial crisis erupted. Inflation expectations were
firmly anchored. This enabled central banks to reduce the
amplitude and length of the downturn," Oeystein Olsen said in a
speech in London.
"In Norway, the monetary policy regime also functioned
effectively in the face of the sharp fall in oil prices."
