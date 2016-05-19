OSLO May 19 Norway's central bank reiterated on
Thursday that it still has room to change interest rates, and
that in the case of further shocks to the economy it could set
negative rates.
In March the central bank cut its key rate by 25 basis
points to a record low 0.5 percent.
"There is still room for manoeuvre in monetary policy.
However, in an economy undergoing restructuring, monetary policy
cannot fully counteract the effects on output and employment,"
Governor Oeystein Olsen told a parliamentary hearing.
"Should the Norwegian economy be exposed to new major
shocks, the possibility cannot be excluded that the key policy
rate in Norway may also turn negative," he added.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)