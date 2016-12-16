BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
KONGSVINGER, Norway Dec 16 The sharp decline in investments by oil firms is a significant problem for Norway's economy, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Friday.
"The fall is significant and a strongly negative impulse hitting the Norwegian economy," Olsen told a business conference.
"We get a negative impulse, which will be challenging in the time to come," he added.
Norges Bank on Thursday kept its key policy interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.5 percent and said it would most likely stay around that level in coming years, although it saw a slightly higher probability of a cut than of an increase. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: