OSLO Oct 20 Credit demand from Norwegian households rose slightly in the third quarter of this year, a survey from the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

"Household credit demand edged up, while credit demand from non-financial enterprises was approximately unchanged," the central bank said in the survey, which comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway.

"In Q2, banks had expected household credit demand to be unchanged in Q3 and expect credit demand to remain unchanged in Q4," it said.

Credit demand from companies remained broadly unchanged in the quarter as expected, and is also forecast to remain unchanged in the fourth quarter, it added.

Top banks operating in the Norwegian market include DNB , Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)