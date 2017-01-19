BRIEF-Capitaland Commercial Trust announces cancellation and conversion of certain bonds
* S$175m 2.5% CBS Due 2017-cancellation Of Bonds Pursuant To Conversion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Jan 19 Norwegian banks will tighten credit standards for households in the first quarter of 2017 after recent regulatory changes were introduced to rein in housing prices, a survey by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.
Credit demand from Norwegian households edged up in the fourth quarter of 2016 and rose by more than had been expected, Norges Bank said.
Credit demand from companies was unchanged in the fourth quarter.
The survey comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway. Top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
By Chris Thomas May 29 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended down on Monday in the absence of catalysts, with the Chinese and U.S. markets closed for holidays. Philippine shares, however, eked out a 0.2 percent gain to close at a near three-week high. Investors remained on the sidelines in Southeast Asia as they await China's factory activity data due later in the week, said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Factory activi