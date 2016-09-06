OSLO, Sept 6 Norway's central bank will start publishing the minutes of its board meetings, although discussions on monetary policy will remain exempt, the bank said on Tuesday.

"The publication of the minutes of the meetings of the Executive Board will enhance transparency about the management of the central bank, and the management of the Government Pension Fund Global," it said in a statement.

The fund is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund with assets of $895 billion.

"In the upcoming strategy period, the Executive Board will also consider increasing transparency regarding the Board's monetary policy discussion," Norges Bank said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)