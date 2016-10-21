OSLO Oct 21 Norway's central bank said on Friday that proposed mortgage regulations by the Financial Supervisory Authority would likely have a dampening effect on total borrowing.

The central bank generally gave a favorable opinion on the details of the proposals, but advocated somewhat more flexibility for banks in the lending policies than the bank regulator had proposed, the bank said in a letter to the Ministry of Finance.

In September, Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) put forwards a series of proposals meant to help curb a rapid rise in housing prices. A final decision on the proposals will be made by Norway's Finance Ministry.

To read the full letter, click here: here (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)