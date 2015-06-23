(Releads, adds quotes, details)

By Camilla Knudsen

HAMMERFEST, Norway, June 23 Norway's central bank may cut its key deposit rate in the autumn even if the Federal Reserve begins tightening U.S. monetary policy, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters following a meeting with business leaders on Tuesday.

The Norges Bank cut its key deposit rate by 25 basis points last Thursday to a record low of 1 percent and hinted at further easing within months to help boost an economy hit by the slump in oil prices.

The Norwegian cut came one day after the Fed said the U.S. economy was strong enough to handle a rate hike.

"The chance of a (Norwegian) rate cut is somewhere between 60 and 70 percent," Olsen said on the sidelines of a conference in the Arctic town of Hammerfest.

"A rate hike by the Fed is predicted by the market to come this autumn. If they act in line with expectations, that won't represent news to us," he added.

"The Fed's signals of rate changes are impacting market expectations, and we have factored that in."

The governor earlier said ultra-low foreign interest rates are a key reason Norwegian rates have been cut to record lows. Neighbouring Sweden and Denmark have both cut their policy rates to negative levels, while the Fed and the European Central Bank have rates that are close to zero.

"Rates abroad are key for Norway, and since March the short-term rates have come down a bit while the longer ones have risen," Olsen said. (Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans)