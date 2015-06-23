HAMMERFEST, Norway, June 23 Ultra-low foreign interest rates are the key reason Norwegian rates have been cut to record lows, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Tuesday.

Norges Bank's board last Thursday cut the bank's key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 1.0 percent, the lowest level on record, and hinted at further easing within months to prevent the currency from rising and boost an economy weighed down by a slump in oil prices.

"Rates abroad are key for Norway, and since March the short-term rates have come down a bit while the longer ones have risen," Olsen said in a speech in the Arctic town of Hammerfest. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)