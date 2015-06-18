OSLO, June 18 Norway's central bank cut its key
interest rate by a quarter percent to a record low 1 percent on
Thursday and said another cut may come in the autumn as the
economy slows after the oil price crash.
The cut, unanimously expected by analysts, comes after the
bank said in March that it was almost certain it would reduce
rates before mid-year as growth was slowing and unemployment
rising.
"The current assessment of the outlook for the Norwegian
economy suggests that the key policy rate may be reduced further
in the course of autumn", central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen
said.
