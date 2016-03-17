OSLO, March 17 Norway's central bank currently plans only one more interest rate reduction, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday following a cut in the bank's key policy rate to a record low of 0.50 percent.

"The current rate path suggests one more cut if things develop as we predict in the current year," Olsen said, adding that the autumn was the most likely timing for a rate reduction. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)