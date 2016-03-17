BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
OSLO, March 17 Norway's central bank currently plans only one more interest rate reduction, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday following a cut in the bank's key policy rate to a record low of 0.50 percent.
"The current rate path suggests one more cut if things develop as we predict in the current year," Olsen said, adding that the autumn was the most likely timing for a rate reduction. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.