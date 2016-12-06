OSLO Dec 6 Norwegian companies raised their
output somewhat during the last three months and will continue
to do during the next half year, a central bank business survey
showed on Tuesday.
"Contacts overall expect growth to pick up over the next six
months," the bank said in a survey of 334 companies, adding that
this conclusion was largely in line with prospects presented
three montsh earlier.
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary
sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate
decisions and interest rate forecasts.
The next rate decision is due on Dec. 15.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)