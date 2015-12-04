* Output growth seen at nil over next 6 months

OSLO, Dec 4 Norway's economy, once one of Europe's best-performing, will be stagnant for the next six months, the central bank said on Friday, as a downturn in the oil sector spreads to the rest of the economy.

Norway's output level will remain unchanged in the months ahead, as it has been over the past three months, Norges Bank's regional network survey of 341 companies showed.

The survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

"Lower activity in the oil sector is having a dampening effect on growth prospects for most sectors," it said.

Oil and gas firms, which generate a fifth of the economy's output, have been cancelling investments and laying off thousands of workers due to low crude prices.

Economists were split on the implications for Norges Bank's rate-setting meeting later this month.

"This opens up to debate again if the bank should cut," said Swedbank chief economist Harald Magnus Andreassen. "I think there is now more than 50 percent chance for a December rate cut. But it seems quite open."

Other economists disagreed.

"There was a small downward adjustment, but I don't think it is enough for a rate cut in December," said Handelsbanken chief economist Kari Due-Andresen, while adding that a cut may still come in March of next year.

The crown currency strengthened to 9.2463 by 0928 GMT, from 9.2725 just ahead of the data release, before recovering some losses at 9.2590 at 1004 GMT.

The central bank will announce its next rate decision on Dec. 17. It left rates unchanged at a record low 0.75 percent at its last meeting in November. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Camilla Knudsen and Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Toby Chopra)