OSLO, June 13 Norwegian companies expect their
output to pick up further over the next six months, a central
bank survey showed on Tuesday, a pointer to stronger economic
growth that could lead the bank to tone down or abandon its
easing bias on interest rates.
The regular survey of businesses measures company output
growth by volume, and includes all kinds of firms ranging from
manufacturing via retailers to service industries.
Norway's economy is heavily dependent on investments in the
oil and gas industries and was hard hit by a 60 percent plunge
in the price of crude since 2014, although growth has gradually
recovered from a seven-year low seen in 2016.
The Norwegian central bank's survey of 329 companies showed
respondents had seen stronger-than-expected growth since
February and expect a further increase ahead.
"Output growth has been strengthened by growth in public
investment, a less pronounced decline in the oil industry and
increased private sector demand," Norges Bank said.
"Contacts expect the pace of growth to rise further over the
next six months," it said of the survey, which informs its rate
decisions and interest rate forecasts.
The next rate decision is due on June 22, and while
economists do not expect a change from the current record low
0.5 percent, it could change the future outlook.
"This pulls up the rate path and may mean that we no longer
get signals of an easing bias," Danske Bank Chief Economist
Frank Jullum said.
DNB Markets Chief Economist Kjersti Haugland said the survey
was stronger than expected.
"This is another indicator confirming the Norwegian economy
is picking up, and boosts the likelihood that the central bank
will say capacity utilisation has risen more than anticipated,"
she added.
Norway's crown currency rose on the news to trade at 9.4475
against the euro at 0913 GMT from 9.4662 just ahead of the 0800
GMT release.
