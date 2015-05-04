OSLO May 4 Norway's output growth has increased
in line with previous expectations but the outlook was revised
down, the central bank said on Monday in a survey of enterprises
that will be key to its rate decision on Thursday.
"Expectations regarding output growth ahead have been
revised down somewhat from January," the bank said in a survey
of 73 companies.
The phone survey, a smaller version of the bank's quarterly
regional network survey, is one of the its key sentiment gauges
and is expected to form the backbone of its rate decision.
The bank has already said that a rate cut in May or June is
almost certain if the economy continues to weaken as predicted
and the only question was the timing.
Seven of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters saw a rate cut on
Thursday after unemployment rose to a 10-year high and both
consumer and business sentiment deteriorated..
Norway's growth is slowing as the offshore oil and gas
sector, which accounts for a fifth of output, is expected to
contract after crude prices crashed.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)