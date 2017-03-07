RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
OSLO, March 7 Norwegian companies are expecting output growth to edge up over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a moderate increase over the last three months.
"Output growth is primarily being generated by higher public demand. Growth has picked up in all sectors, except for the export industry," the bank said in a survey of 327 companies.
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.
The next rate decision is due on March 16. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins