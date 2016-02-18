(Efiles to remove extraneous words from healdine)
By Camilla Knudsen and Terje Solsvik
OSLO Feb 18 The size of Norway's $810 billion
sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, may have peaked as
oil prices collapsed and Oslo gets ready for its first net cash
withdrawal, the central bank said on Thursday.
Built from oil and gas revenues over a 20-year period, the
fund is invested in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate to
share the country's hydrocarbon wealth with future generations
and avoid creating asset bubbles at home.
The fund's rules allow the government to withdraw up to four
percent of its value annually and its growth in previous years
had always exceeded the level of withdrawals.
"The fall in oil prices will reduce Norway's national
wealth. The fund may be close to its peak. Future returns are
also uncertain," Oeystein Olsen, governor of the central bank
which manages the fund, said in his annual policy address.
The government considers changing the fund's asset
allocations, which currently aims for 60 percent in equities, 35
percent in fixed income and up to five percent in real estate.
The central bank recently recommended increasing the fund's
real estate allocation to between 5 and 15 percent.
"We are also prepared to invest in foreign infrastructure.
The return on real estate and infrastructure tends to follow a
slightly different pattern than the return on equities and
bonds. Investing in these asset classes is therefore expected to
improve the fund's risk-return trade-off," the governor said.
The Finance Ministry recently appointed a public commission
to consider the portion of the fund allocated to equities, with
a mandate to consider whether the exposure should change.
"Looking ahead, the fund will likely reduce its allocations
of bonds from today's weight of 35 percent. For a long-term
investor, this is a sensible adjustment," Olsen said.
"It will signal that the authorities are willing to accept
considerable fluctuations in the return and size of the fund, at
least on a par with the volatility seen during the financial
crisis," he added.
The governor said that even though there might be changes to
the organisation of the fund, it should still be a purely
financial investor.
"The primary objective of investment management must remain
firm. The highest possible return for the benefit of current and
future generations," he said.
