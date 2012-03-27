* Household debt, housing prices might lead to downturn

PRAGUE, March 27 The oil sector will continue to fuel Norwegian economic growth as long as prices hold above $100 a barrel but high household debt along with rising housing prices could become a long-term risk, Norway's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Unlike most of Europe where countries face gloomy economic outlooks as they struggle to put their fiscal houses in order and cut debt, oil-rich and debt-free Norway is set to expand, backed by its massive $600 billion oil fund.

"As long as oil prices stay above $100 we foresee continued growth in this sector fuelling our economy," Oeystein Olsen told an economic conference in Prague.

But he also pointed to the rapidly growing house prices and the large debt load faced by Norwegian households, set to top 200 percent of disposable income, more than twice that in Germany and a third more than the peak in the United states before its crash.

"(The) risk is more long-term and is related to high gross debt by households combined with housing prices that continue to increase. We are aware that that might in the future create a downturn in our economy," Olsen said.

"But as we see it now... that is a problem that is a few years ahead."

The central bank cut its 2012 economic growth forecast for the mainland, which excludes the lucrative oil sector, to 3.25 percent from 3.75 percent earlier this month.

The bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on March 14 amid stubbornly low inflation and to rein in the soaring Norwegian crown, seen by investors as safe haven while the euro zone is scrambling to contain its debt crisis and on the verge of falling back in recession.

But the rate cut raised concerns that low rates could pump up an already developing housing bubble.

Olsen declined to comment on the next policy move or the crown, and said the unit's drop after the rate cut was expected.

"What I could say is that given the expectation regarding (the interest rate) change in March, and given the decision we made, the immediate impact on the exchange rate was more or less expected. The immediate weakening."

He repeated his earlier remarks that Norway's central bank faced a dilemma as there were reasons for the healthy domestic economy to have higher interest rates but its openness to the struggling euro zone through the exchange rate channel played in the opposite direction. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova and Jason Hovet; editing by Stephen Nisbet)