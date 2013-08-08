OSLO Aug 8 World chess number one Magnus
Carlsen of Norway is relaxed ahead of his challenge later this
year for the world champion crown against reigning titleholder
Viswanathan Anand of India.
Slouched on a couch and fiddling with the zipper of his
purple hoodie, the chess wonderboy is confident he will win the
one title that has eluded him when he meets Anand in Chennai,
India, on November 6-26.
"It has been a while since I went into a game with losing as
an option," the 22-year-old, dubbed the "Mozart of chess"
because like Mozart he was a virtuoso from a young age, told
Reuters in an interview.
Carlsen became the world's number one at age 19, the
youngest player ever to do so. A grandmaster since he was 13, he
has the highest rating in the history of the game, ahead of
chess great Garry Kasparov's 1999 record.
The world number-one ranking is determined by a mathematical
system that uses match results to determine an individual's
playing strength - much like the ATP ranking for tennis.
Kasparov, who coached Carlsen, has described him as a
once-in-a-generation talent.
And genius player he may be, but like most young men, he
also is concerned about his social life, about going out and
having fun.
He usually gets up around midday and works short hours. "I
can't concentrate for more than three hours. So I might work for
maybe one and half hours a day. But it will still work in my
head afterwards," he said.
On Facebook he describes himself as an athlete. In person he
wears washed-out, torn jeans and trainers. He once modelled for
Dutch fashion brand G-Star Raw with U.S. actress Liv Tyler.
Asked whether it was easy for him to meet women in Norway,
Carlsen said: "It is. It helps to be well known."
TORMENTING OPPONENTS
As a player, Carlsen is deemed to be equally strong no
matter what challenges come his way on the chess board.
His mental prowess and physical fitness afford him the
stamina to torment his opponents for hours until they finally
make a mistake. Carlsen rarely makes any tangible errors.
Unlike Kasparov, famous for his strong and aggressive
opening play, Carlsen strives to get a playable position from
the opening with many pieces left on the board - confident that
he can outplay his opponent in the middle-game or endgame. In
the later stages of the game, his play is almost flawless.
Carlsen will need all of his skills against Anand in Chennai
and is already in training. He is surrounding himself with three
to four players to play against - he won't say whom - as well as
a support group, including his father, to motivate him.
In July he played tennis and beach volleyball with former
professional athletes, as part of a training camp he set up at a
resort in southern Norway.
"This will give me an advantage because at the end of a
match, you are very tired. If you feel good and strong, you
concentrate better," he said.
Later this month Carlsen will tour Chennai to familiarise
himself with its sights and sounds. He also will play some
tournaments, unlike Anand, who says he will solely focus on
training.
Carlsen is considered a favourite to win: he beat the Indian
in June in their last encounter. But he does not underestimate
his rival.
"It will depend on which Anand I get on the day. Will it be
the great Anand of 2008? Or will it be the terrible one?
"I expect him to be on top form. An Anand in top form has
sharp tactics, great strength and a great understanding of the
game."
