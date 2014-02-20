OSLO Feb 20 A 10-year-old Norwegian boy who
took his parents' car for a joyride last week, claiming he was a
dwarf who forgot his driver's license, has hit the road again.
This time he took off in the car of a relative the family
was visiting and managed to drive about 30 km (19 miles) before
stopping, local police said on Thursday.
When the parents realized what happened, they phoned police
who sent out messages over Twitter and traffic radio asking the
public for help. The boy eventually stopped and a bystander took
his keys away, police said.
The boy caused a stir last week in Dokka, his hometown about
110 km north of Oslo, when he loaded his 18-month-old sister in
the family car and drove off to visit their grandparents 60 km
away, only to drive into a snowy ditch after 10 km.
Police had considered the case closed. But they were not so
forgiving about the second incident and have reported the family
to child services.
"Nobody was injured, but that was more due to luck than
anything else," Baard Christiansen, a spokesman for the Vest
Oppland police, told Reuters. "The adults around the boy must
take responsibility now before a tragedy occurs.
"It is scary and very sad that he is allowed to keep going
on like this," he said.
