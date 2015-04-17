OSLO, April 17 Norway has struck an agreement
with Chinese authorities on new food safety certificates that
will allow exports of Norwegian salmon to China to be
maintained, the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and
Fisheries said in a statement on Friday.
China has recently said it may halt Norwegian salmon
imports.
"Challenges remain for trade in salmon between Norway and
China. We must therefore be prepared for the situation to be
difficult and partly unpredictable in the foreseeable future,"
Fisheries Minister Elisabeth Aspaker said in a statement.
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)