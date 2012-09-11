* Scheme to cost around NOK 500 mln a year
* CO2 scheme aimed at keeping energy intensive industries on
shore
* Norsk Hydro says scheme vital for power deal at smelter
* Exposes weakness in EU carbon trading scheme
By Alister Doyle and Victoria Klesty
OSLO, Sept 11 Norway followed the European Union
on Tuesday with a $90 million scheme to encourage
energy-intensive industries to stay in the country, a move
analysts said highlighted weaknesses in Europe's flagging carbon
market.
"The purpose is to prevent the Norwegian manufacturing
industry from moving their enterprises to countries with less
strict climate regulations," Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg
said.
Changes to the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) from next
year allow member states to compensate big energy users, like
aluminium or steel producers, for costs linked to carbon
emissions. The plan is to prevent higher costs driving business
out of Europe.
"This shows some of the fundamental problems with emissions
trading," said Steffen Kalbekken, head of research at the Center
for International Climate and Environmental Research in Oslo.
"We are getting the worst of two worlds.
"The (carbon) prices are too low to produce the
technological shift we need" to force big emitters to clean up,
he said. "But they are still high enough to cause some problems
for industry and international competition."
Norwegian companies including aluminium maker Norsk Hydro
welcomed the plan. EU allowances for December, at 7.74
euros a tonne, have fallen to a six-month low this week partly
on Dutch opposition to new rules in the EU trading scheme.
Norway said some elements in its guidelines, which will
affect some 80 companies mainly operating within aluminium,
chemicals, ferroalloys and paper production, were still
undecided. The scheme will run to the end of 2020.
"We have estimated it could cost about half-a-billion crowns
per year, but that is an uncertain estimate... and it will vary
with the emission prices," Stoltenberg told Reuters.
POWER INTENSIVE
Much of Norway's manufacturing industry is power-intensive
since the country, with mountains, rivers and fjords, has a
ready supply of cheap and zero-carbon emission hydro power.
Prices for Norway's carbon-free electricity have been rising
since the introduction of the EU ETS in 2005 because companies
have handed on the costs of compliance to all electricity users.
Stoltenberg said that Norway, which is linked to the market,
wanted to ensure that the trading system does not have
unintended consequences for clean Norwegian hydropower.
"This is an adaptation that the EU has recognised," he said
of the measures. "I'm sure that one reason why Australia is
linking up to the EU quota system is that they reckon they can
manage their industry through such a compensation system."
Australia said on Aug 28 that it would link its carbon
trading scheme with the EU's by 2018.
Sanjeev Kumar, with the green think-tank E3G in Brussels,
said that Norway's decision was a sign that the EU market was
having a wider influence.
"From a European perspective this is a good thing," he said.
"It shows that the EU ETS is starting to seriously have an
impact upon legislation on other countries, like Australia and
Norway."
But the EU's compensation rules have driven a split between
EU member states, with a third urging the EU Commission to place
a cap on government subsidies.
And the rules could also hamper an EU plan to shore up
carbon prices after the Dutch government in May
said it would not support any measures to force carbon prices
higher unless the compensation rules were revised.
Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said the compensation scheme
would allow it to take up a new power contract for its Soeral
plant in western Norway. Had there had been no compensation,
Hydro would likely have closed the plant.
Global miner Rio Tinto owns 50 percent of the Soeral plant
while Hydro owns 49.9 percent. "This has been a pre-requisite
for starting power negotiations at Soeral.... now we have to
start talks (with power suppliers) quickly," said Hydro
spokeswoman Inger Sethov.
Norway has set a goal of cutting its greenhouse gas
emissions by 30 percent below 1990 levels by 2020. The EU has a
goal of at least a 20 percent cut over the same period.
Developing nations have no 2020 targets.