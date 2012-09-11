GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble, oil creeps up as markets ponder fallout of Mideast tension
OSLO, Sept 11 Norway will introduce a carbon dioxide compensation scheme for industrial firms similar to the regime supported by the European Union to maintain industrial competitiveness, the government said on Tuesday.
"The purpose is to prevent Norwegian manufacturing industry from moving their enterprises to countries with less strict climate regulations," Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.
"The scheme will ease the burden for the power intensive industry and will ensure that a good climate policy is combined with a good industrial policy," the government added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
