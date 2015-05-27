(Adds Greenpeace comment in final paragraph)
By Stine Jacobsen
OSLO May 27 Norway's $900 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, should cut its exposure to the
global coal industry and sell stakes in firms that focus on the
sector, a key parliamentary committee said on Wednesday.
The finance committee agreed in a bipartisan motion that the
fund, which owns about 1.3 percent of all listed companies
globally, should sell stakes in firms that generate more than 30
percent of their output or revenues from coal-related
activities.
Already under pressure from Norway's political
establishment, the fund has been selling down its coal portfolio
and said its holdings were already small.
"Investing in coal companies poses both a climate risk and a
future economic risk," the parties said in a joint statement.
"Coal is in a class by itself as the source with the
greatest responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions, so this is
a great victory in the battle against climate change,"
opposition Labour MP Torstein Tvedt Solberg added.
The law still needs to be approved by parliament.
The minority right-wing government, which originally
proposed softer criteria, also warned that adding too many
investment criteria could lower the fund's long-term returns.
"If you start to add non-financial aims or constraints to
the management that will affect returns for the fund and that
does mean lower welfare and standard living for future
generations," Finance Ministry State Secretary Paal Bjoernestad
told Reuters.
The new exclusion criteria would be applicable to producers,
such as mining firms, and consumers, such as power generators,
the committee said.
The fund, managed by the central bank, would make the actual
divestment decisions, also taking into account if companies plan
to reduce their coal exposure.
Its coal mining assets totalled 493 million crowns ($63.51
million) at the end of the first quarter, down from 805 million
three months earlier while its general mining assets were worth
31 billion crowns and power production 109 billion.
Environmental groups dispute the coal exposure calculation,
however, and say the actual figure is much larger because it
does not include such companies as BHP Billiton Ltd
, one of the world's biggest coal firms, because
coal is a relatively small part of its business.
The value of the shares that will be divested could be as
much as $5.5 billion, including stakes in big European and U.S.
power companies including Duke Energy Corp, RWE AG
, American Electric Power Co Inc and Dominion
Resources Inc, head of Greenpeace in Norway, Truls
Gulowsen, said.
($1 = 7.7631 Norwegian crowns)
