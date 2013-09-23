OSLO, Sept 23 Leaders of the four parties
working to form a new government in Norway will continue to try
resolve their differences until Wednesday and then go back to
their boards for consultations, the Nordic country's likely next
prime minister said on Monday.
"We are still not done. We have difficult issues, which we
have not found solutions to yet," Erna Solberg, the leader of
the Conservative party which wants to cut taxes and streamline
government, told a news conference.
"We will continue talks until Wednesday, and then we will
consult the party organizations," she said.
Two weeks after winning an election against the ruling
centre-left, Solberg, 52, hopes to form a majority government
with the populist right-wing Progress Party and two smaller
centrist parties, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.
All four have agreed that Solberg should become the new
prime minister, but differ on issues such as opening new areas
to oil drilling, immigration, environmental protection and
spending of Norway's vast oil wealth.
The Conservatives cannot form a majority government without
Progress and were expected to have to make concessions to the
rightists without alienating the two other parties.
Progress wants to spend more of Norway's oil wealth and curb
immigration. Although it has toned down its rhetoric to court
respectability, some still see it as too radical for government.
The party came third in the Sept. 9 poll.
Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg, 54, is scheduled to step
down after presenting a draft 2014 budget to the parliament on
Oct. 14, after having served two four-year terms in a row.
Norway has enjoyed rare economic success during the past
decade, escaping Europe's economic crisis with little more than
a scratch, as its booming offshore oil sector lifted per capita
GDP to $100,000 and a huge public sector insulated the economy.
But growth is now slowing, competitiveness is stagnating,
and the government's record on critical social services is
mixed.