OSLO Nov 27 Norwegian consumer confidence rose
from already elevated levels in the fourth quarter and
households expect to keep spending up even as they pay down debt
and keep savings high, a survey by financial lobby group FNO
showed.
The seasonally adjusted confidence index rose to 25.4 in the
quarter from 23.4 in the third quarter and 13.1 a year earlier
as households expect both their personal finances and the
overall economy to improve, the FNO said on Tuesday.
Even as personal finances improve, the willingness to reduce
personal debt was at the highest since 1998 and households also
said they would keep savings high.
Norwegian households are among the most indebted in Europe
with a debt to income ratio around 200 percent as the increase
in borrowing consistently outpaces income growth.
A booming offshore oil industry and healthy government
finances have made Norway one of Europe's best performing
economies and gross domestic product is expected to grow by more
than 3 percent this year, exceeding $100,000 per capita, even as
the euro zone contracts.
