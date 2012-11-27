OSLO Nov 27 Norwegian consumer confidence rose from already elevated levels in the fourth quarter and households expect to keep spending up even as they pay down debt and keep savings high, a survey by financial lobby group FNO showed.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index rose to 25.4 in the quarter from 23.4 in the third quarter and 13.1 a year earlier as households expect both their personal finances and the overall economy to improve, the FNO said on Tuesday.

Even as personal finances improve, the willingness to reduce personal debt was at the highest since 1998 and households also said they would keep savings high.

Norwegian households are among the most indebted in Europe with a debt to income ratio around 200 percent as the increase in borrowing consistently outpaces income growth.

A booming offshore oil industry and healthy government finances have made Norway one of Europe's best performing economies and gross domestic product is expected to grow by more than 3 percent this year, exceeding $100,000 per capita, even as the euro zone contracts. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)