(Adds details of safety checks, background)

By Tim Hepher

PARIS May 4 European regulators have ordered immediate checks on Airbus H225 Super Puma helicopters after a crash in Norway on Friday in which 13 people were killed.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in an emergency directive that the checks should be carried out on the main gearbox of the helicopters before their next flight.

The move came after investigators said they suspected a technical fault in the crash off Bergen in Norway.

Norway's civil aviation authority said it had assessed the EASA bulletin and decided to uphold a temporary ban on flying the H225 in Norwegian airspace. The helicopter has also been grounded in Britain.

Airbus Helicopters said on Wednesday similar measures would be introduced for the military version of the helicopter, which has been sold to France and five other nations including Brazil.

The checks give some idea of the focus of the investigation, though safety experts say it is just the beginning of what could be a complex probe.

Airbus said on Tuesday that investigators would explore maintenance, design and production issues.

In its directive, EASA asked Super Puma operators to verify the installation of three metal struts which help to connect the rotor assembly to the helicopter.

It said Airbus had already issued the same advice, which appears to focus at least partly on the aircraft's maintenance.

The safety agency also went further by calling for checks for metallic particles inside the main gearbox, which sits below the rotor.

In the worst Super Puma accident in 2009, the rotor flew off the helicopter after a catastrophic gearbox failure that investigators later blamed on a fatigue crack.

The cause of the fatigue was never identified but a UK accident report said that a metal particle detected inside the gearbox just 36 hours before the crash could have been a sign of more serious technical problems.

Airbus Helicopters said it continued to rule out a link to two accidents in which Super Pumas ditched in the North Sea 2012, without causing serious injury. Investigators blamed these on problems with a vertical shaft that was later redesigned.

In the wake of recent accidents, some groups representing oil workers have expressed concerns about the Super Puma, but Airbus says the helicopter is safe to use for commercial flights. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Howard Goller and Jason Neely)