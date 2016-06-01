OSLO, June 1 Norwegian investigators looking
into the crash of an Airbus H225 Super Puma helicopter
in April that killed 13 people have sent a safety recommendation
to European safety authorities regarding the model's gearbox,
they said on Wednesday.
"Recent metallurgical findings have revealed features
strongly consistent with fatigue in the outer race of a second
stage planet gear in the epicyclic module of the (main gear
box)," the Accident Investigation Board Norway said in a report
published on its website on Wednesday. "It cannot be ruled out
that this signifies a possible safety issue that can affect
other (main gear boxes) of the same type."
"The AIBN therefore recommends that EASA (European Aviation
Safety Agency) take immediate action to ensure the safety of the
Airbus Helicopters H225 main gearbox," it said.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)