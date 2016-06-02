(Adds spokesman comment, details of Airbus operator bulletin)
OSLO, June 1 Norwegian investigators looking
into the cause of a fatal North Sea helicopter crash have sent a
recommendation to European air safety authorities about a
possible safety issue with the model's gearbox, they said on
Wednesday.
An Airbus H225 Super Puma helicopter ferrying
passengers from a Norwegian oil platform operated by Statoil
went down on April 29, killing all 13 people on board
as the main rotor blades separated from the aircraft.
The Super Puma, a workhorse of the oil industry, has since
been grounded for commercial flights in Norway and Britain.
Investigators have ruled out human error, saying the crash was
caused by a technical fault.
Results of the investigation have potential implications for
the Super Puma programme following earlier accidents.
On Wednesday, the Accident Investigation Board Norway said
it had found metallurgical evidence "strongly consistent with
fatigue" in a part of the gearbox.
It urged the European Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA, to
take immediate action to ensure the safety of the helicopter's
main gearbox.
Early on Thursday, EASA issued an emergency bulletin,
however, focusing on a different problem.
It said checks on the rest of the Super Puma fleet had
revealed problems with struts that fix the rotors, including
bolts tightened incorrectly or washers in the wrong position.
It ordered all attachments replaced before the next flight.
It was not immediately clear whether EASA also planned
another bulletin responding to Norway's gearbox findings.
Investigators have been focusing simultaneously on several
different scenarios for the crash.
"We are still investigating and keeping options open," AIBN
General Director William Bertheussen told Reuters.
Previous Super Puma incidents linked to gearbox problems
included a 2009 crash off Peterhead, Scotland, in which the
rotor also flew off and 16 people died.
Airbus Helicopters told operators in a bulletin this week
that there were "significant elements" differing from the 2009
crash, according to a copy seen by Reuters.
It placed most emphasis on a possible failure of one of the
struts holding the rotors to the aircraft, saying that could
have been caused by either faulty bolts or missing safety pins.
A company spokesman said that did not rule out any of three
areas for investigation cited by AIBN, including the struts or
suspension bars and two parts linked to the gearbox - the
"epicyclic module" and the main gearbox housing.
