(Adds Statoil comment, North Sea operations, context of crash)
By Stine Jacobsen and Tim Hepher
OSLO/PARIS May 2 Airbus Helicopters is no
longer recommending a blanket ban on commercial flights of its
H225 Super Puma helicopter, saying initial evidence suggested
there was no link between Friday's crash in Norway and two North
Sea accidents in 2012.
Airbus, which had initially urged a halt to all
public flights, said on Monday commercial operations could
resume outside UK and Norway where regulators have imposed bans.
Safety experts cautioned it was too early to say what caused
the helicopter's rotor blades to detach, sending the aircraft
plunging onto a rocky coastline off Bergen.
In 2012, Super Pumas were grounded after two ditchings in
the UK North Sea later blamed on gearbox cracks.
A workhorse for the oil industry, the Super Puma has been in
operation since the 1970s. There are 800 in operation worldwide.
Some operators including CHC Helicopter, the owner of the
crashed helicopter, said they were keeping Super Pumas grounded.
Search-and-rescue operations were not affected.
CHC said there had been no emergency calls from pilots
before the crash and confirmed reports that the same helicopter
had returned to base twice last week due to a warning light.
After two parts were changed on successive days, the warning
disappeared and the aircraft did six commercial flights on the
eve of the crash without incident, CHC said, adding neither part
was connected to the gearbox or rotor.
Norway said cockpit voice and data recordings had been
successfully downloaded and sent for analysis.
Amateur video showed all five rotor blades, still apparently
connected to their rotor head, spinning towards the ground after
parting from the helicopter. Such accidents are extremely rare.
The last such disaster involved an earlier version of Super
Puma off Aberdeen in 2009, in which 16 people died.
Oil companies and helicopter firms moved to rejig operations
using Sikorsky helicopters. But disruption has been
tempered by a recent drop in activity driven by low oil prices.
According to Norways's oil safety regulator, offshore
helicopter traffic fell 11.9 percent between 2014 and 2015.
"We must always do everything we can so that people can feel
safe going to work," Statoil Chief Executive Eldar
Saetre said after visiting Gullfaks B oil platform, where the 11
workers who died had boarded the helicopter.
The version of Super Puma which crashed, the H225, has been
in use since 2004. There are 179 in service, including 40 in the
North Sea.
Bristow Group said it was grounding 20 Super Pumas
in Europe and Australia, sending its shares lower in New York.
(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Greg
Mahlich and David Evans)