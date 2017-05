Rescuers work at a site where a helicopter has crashed, west of the Norwegian city of Bergen April 29, 2016. NTB Scanpix/Marit Hommedal/via REUTERS

OSLO All 13 people onboard a helicopter that crashed off the west coast Norway on Friday are presumed dead, local police told Norwegian dailies Aftenposten and VG.

"All those on board are presumed dead," a local police official coordinating operations, Terje Magnussen, was quoted as saying by both papers.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)