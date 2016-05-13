OSLO May 13 An investigation into the cause of
a fatal North Sea helicopter crash is focusing on the parts of
the aircraft that connected the rotor blades to the main body of
the helicopter, investigators said on Friday.
An Airbus H225 Super Puma helicopter ferrying
passengers from a Norwegian oil platform operated by Statoil
crashed on April 29, killing all 13 people on board.
Since then the helicopter model, a workhorse of the oil
industry, has been grounded for commercial flights in Norway and
Britain. Investigators have ruled out human error, saying that
the crash was caused by a technical fault.
On Friday a preliminary report by the Norwegian Accident
Investigation Board said it was focusing on a specific section
of the aircraft.
"The (investigation board) is currently focusing on the
examination of the MRH (main rotor head) suspension bar
assembly, the main gearbox and the main rotor head," it said.
The report did not say whether the problem was attributable
to design, production or maintenance issues. Design and
production are the responsibility of Airbus Helicopters, while
maintenance is handled by the operator, CHC Helicopter.
On May 4 European safety regulators ordered checks on all
H225 Super Pumas, including three metal struts that help to
connect the rotor assembly to the helicopter.
The Super Puma has been in operation since the 1970s and
there are 800 in operation worldwide.
Any conclusion over the cause of the crash would be
premature at this stage, investigators said.
"It is very complicated work and we have a lot of work ahead
of us," investigation leader Kaare Halvorsen told a news
conference.
The accident happened suddenly, Friday's report said.
"Everything appeared to be normal until a sudden, catastrophic
failure developed in 1-2 seconds," it said.
The helicopter was cruising at 2,000 feet when the main
rotor head and mast suddenly detached, it said.
"The helicopter impacted on a small island and caught fire.
The main wreckage thereafter ended in the sea where it came to
rest at a depth of 1-9 metres. The accident was not survivable."
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by David Goodman)