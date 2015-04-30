OSLO, April 30 Norway's central bank will sell
foreign exchange equivalent of 700 million Norwegian crowns ($94
million) per day in May, unchanged from April, the bank said on
Thursday on its page.
The bank is selling the currency because the government's
transfers to its $900 billion sovereign wealth fund have been
smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of
its oil related income.
Data out on Wednesday show that the government transferred
just 5 billion crowns into the fund in the first quarter so most
of the dollar-based income it received from its direct stakes in
oil producing assets were converted into crowns.
The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the
fund into a "buffer portfolio", which had become bigger than
necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of
this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.
The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October to
cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit.
($1 = 8.09 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen)