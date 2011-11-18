BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. infrastructure fund growth to lift alternative manager growth
* Fitch - growth in infrastructure funds at alternative investment managers could have meaningful positive impact on fee-earning assets under management
OSLO Nov 18 Norway's central bank allotted 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.73 billion) in F-deposits for Nov. 18-21 at an auction on Friday, it said on its page.
The highest rate in the allotment was 2.22 percent.
The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.
The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.794 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Lpl financial llc- black box pension advocates has joined lpl's broker/dealer platform and aligned with global retirement partners