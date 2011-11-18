OSLO Nov 18 Norway's central bank allotted 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.73 billion) in F-deposits for Nov. 18-21 at an auction on Friday, it said on its page.

The highest rate in the allotment was 2.22 percent.

The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector.

The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. ($1 = 5.794 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)