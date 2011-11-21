MOVES-BCS hires Yumatov for IB expansion
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - BCS Global Markets, the investment banking division of Russia's BCS Financial Group, has hired Andrey Yumatov as deputy chief business officer.
OSLO Nov 21 Norway's central bank is offering an F-deposit opportunity for Nov. 21-23 at a maximum rate of 2.25 percent, the bank said on its page on Monday.
The bank said the deadline for offers was 1400 GMT on Monday.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - BCS Global Markets, the investment banking division of Russia's BCS Financial Group, has hired Andrey Yumatov as deputy chief business officer.
* Completed internal group restructure in terms of which, inter alia, an asset holding entity and treasury entity have been created within group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: