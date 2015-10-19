OSLO Oct 19 The Norwegian capital's public
pension fund will divest its holdings of companies producing oil
and gas to give it a greener profile, the newly elected
centre-left city council said on Monday.
Oslo Pensjonsforsikring had already began divesting from
coal under the outgoing right-wing council, but will now sell
all stakes in oil and gas firms, it said.
The fund's assets amounted to 75 billion crowns ($9.25
billion) at the end of 2014.
A spokesman for the Oslo wing of the Green Party, a city
council coalition partner, said it was too early to estimate the
value of shares that will be sold.
The Labour Party and the Socialist Left are also part of the
coalition.
Norway is western Europe's top oil producer and Europe's
second largest supplier of natural gas, generating about one
fifth of its economic output from petroleum.
The country's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest
with assets of $861 billion, is banned from investing in coal
producing firms but holds large stakes in global oil and gas
producers.
($1 = 8.1071 Norwegian crowns)