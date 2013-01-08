BRIEF-Roma Group says Yue Kwai Wa Ken ceased to act as chairman
* Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P. has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
OSLO Jan 8 Polish energy firm Lotos has drilled a dry well northwest of the Ula field in the Norwegian North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.
Lotos operates production license 498 with a 25 percent stake while other shareholders include 4Sea Energy (25 percent), Edison International (25 percent), and Skagen 44 (25 percent).
* Board returns to twelve members as Hess fills vacancy from recent retirement of John Latimer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: