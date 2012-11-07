OSLO Nov 7 Norwegian energy company Det norske said it had drilled a dry exploration well on the Isbjoern prospect in the North Sea.

"The well encountered reservoir rocks of good quality, as expected, but they were water-bearing," Det norske said.

Talisman is the operator in production licence 568, holding a 40 percent interest, while partners Det norske has 20 percent interest, Edison 10 percent and Skagen 10 percent. State owned Petoro holds 20 percent.