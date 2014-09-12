(Repeats to attach to alerts, no changes in text)
OSLO, Sept 12 Norway's output grew less than
expected in the past three months but prospects are for higher
growth over the next six months, the central bank said on
Friday in a survey that will be key to its rate decision next
week.
"Cost-reductions in petroleum-related manufacturing and a
decline in housing construction had a dampening effect on
growth," the bank said in a survey of 317 companies.
"At the same time, an increase in public investment
contributed to growth, particularly in construction and
commercial services," it said. "Growth has been strongest in the
export industry."
The regional network survey is the central bank's primary
sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate
decisions and interest rate forecasts.
Although the bank is expected to keep rates on hold at its
next meeting on Sept. 18, analysts earlier said that
higher-than-expected growth and inflation could force it to
bring forward its next rate hike, now forecast for 2016.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)