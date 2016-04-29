OSLO, April 29 Norway's economic output has
developed in line with previous expectations, the central bank
said on Friday in a survey of companies that may influence its
interest rate decision later in the year.
"In February ... enterprises expected the level of output to
remain broadly unchanged over the next six months. Information
gathered at the end of April indicates that developments in
overall activity have been approximately in line with
enterprises' expectations in February," the bank said following
the survey of 73 companies.
"Expectations regarding output growth ahead have changed
little since February," it added.
The phone survey is a smaller version of the bank's key
sentiment gauge, the quarterly regional network survey.
The central bank cut its main interest rate to a record low
of 0.50 percent in March, as expected, and said it may cut again
in the autumn to fight an economic downturn prompted by a drop
in oil prices.
The bank is announcing its next interest rate decision on
May 12.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)