OSLO Nov 24 Norway's labour unions and
organisations representing businesses have cut their
expectations for 2017 wage growth, a quarterly survey
commissioned by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.
Labour unions now predict wages will rise by 2.8 percent
next year, down from a forecast of 3.0 percent seen in August,
while business lobbyists gave an estimate of 2.6 percent, down
from 2.8 percent three months ago.
Individual households have also scaled back their
expectations, according to the survey.
Company executives meanwhile predicted somewhat lower
operating margins than before for their businesses in 2016,
while predictions for 2017 were raised. A growing number of
executives also expect to increase staffing next year, the
survey showed.
The survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf
of the central bank.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)