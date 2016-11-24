OSLO Nov 24 Norway's labour unions and organisations representing businesses have cut their expectations for 2017 wage growth, a quarterly survey commissioned by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

Labour unions now predict wages will rise by 2.8 percent next year, down from a forecast of 3.0 percent seen in August, while business lobbyists gave an estimate of 2.6 percent, down from 2.8 percent three months ago.

Individual households have also scaled back their expectations, according to the survey.

Company executives meanwhile predicted somewhat lower operating margins than before for their businesses in 2016, while predictions for 2017 were raised. A growing number of executives also expect to increase staffing next year, the survey showed.

The survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf of the central bank. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)