OSLO, April 28 Norway's economic output has
developed roughly in line with previous expectations, the
central bank said on Friday in a survey of companies that may
influence its interest rate decision on May 4.
"Information gathered in April indicates that developments
in overall activity have been approximately in line with
enterprises' expectations in February," the bank said following
the survey of 72 companies.
"Expectations regarding output growth ahead have changed
little since February," it added.
The phone survey is a smaller version of the bank's key
sentiment gauge, the quarterly regional network survey.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)