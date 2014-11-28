OSLO Nov 28 Norway's central bank will sell
foreign exchange equivalent of 300 million crowns per day from
in December up to and including Dec 12 after selling 250 million
crowns a day throughout November, it said in a statement on
Friday.
The bank has not conducted any foreign exchange transactions
in the month of December since 2000.
The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October to
cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit, a
practice the central bank governor earlier said currency markets
should get used to.
The bank in the past sold crowns to buy currency so that
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can invest
in stocks, bonds and real estate abroad.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)