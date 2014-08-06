OSLO Aug 6 Norway's accelerating house price
growth are giving cause for "unease" and some banks are
loosening lending standards which may need to be addressed, the
head of the financial regulator told business daily Dagens
Naeringsliv on Wednesday.
"Household debt is still rising more quickly than disposable
income," Morten Baltzersen, the head of the Financial
Supervisory Authority (FSA) told the paper.
Norwegian property prices are rising once again after a dip
late in 2013 and growth could accelerate further.
Prices were up 2.6 percent in July compared with a year
earlier and the annual growth rate could potentially pick up to
6 percent, defying expectations at the start of the year for
fall, Real Estate Norway said on Tuesday.
The IMF last year warned that real estate in Norway could be
as much as 20 percent overvalued and regulators have tried for
years to cool the market with measures that included requiring
bigger downpayments from buyers and forcing banks to hold more
capital.
"(The growth rate) may indicate that banks have eased their
lending standards somewhat and that they have increased their
ambitions for growth in the home mortgage market," Baltzersen
said. "The FSA monitors the development and is considering
measures that can contribute to moderating the growth in
household debts."
