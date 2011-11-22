* Economic growth next year will be lower than expected -PM

* Outlook has slightly worsened since October -c.bank chief

* Norway's mainland GDP to grow 2.5 pct in 2011, 2012 -IMF (Recasts with comments by c.bank governor, updates dateline)

By Joachim Dagenborg and Walter Gibbs

OSLO/JEVNAKER Nov 22 The outlook for the Norwegian economy has worsened, the prime minister and central bank governor said on Tuesday as the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast and said the euro zone crisis could hurt exports.

The government of the oil-rich Nordic country had expected the economy, excluding activity from the oil and shipping sectors, to grow 3.1 percent in 2012, up from a forecast 2.8 percent growth in 2011.

"The government will cut the 2012 growth forecast for the Norwegian economy," Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Tuesday, after meeting with business and trade union leaders to discuss the European debt crisis and its impact on Norway.

Stoltenberg did not say how much lower economic growth was projected to be, nor did he say why the government was cutting its forecasts. The new forecast, he said, would be presented in a forthcoming revised budget.

The Nordic nation of 4.9 million inhabitants is not a member of the European Union, but its export-oriented industries are highly dependent on European demand.

It survived the 2008 financial crisis relatively unscathed due to its booming oil sector and a cushy budget surplus fuelled by its half-trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund but there have been signs that the latest global economic turmoil are hurting Norway.

OUTLOOK HAS SLIGHTLY DETERIORATED

The head of the central bank said Norway's growth outlook had deteriorated since its last assessment in October, but that the changes had been slight and that it was too early to revise official projections.

Oeystein Olsen added that both positive and negative events have impacted the global climate since October and more data would be required before the bank made its next interest rate decision Dec. 14.

"I would resist any attempt to summarise the picture as a basis for future interest rates," Olsen said on the sideline of a conference.

"To summarise, on an ad hoc basis, the information we have received since Oct. 19 has been slightly more negative than our projections."

The bank's key policy rate is 2.25 percent, and it has said last month it could stay there "for a long while". In a newspaper commentary on Monday, Olsen said the bank was prepared to cut rates if funding for Norwegian banks were to dry up.

He said on Tuesday the European agreement to help Greece shoulder its debt load was "positive," but said Europe's EFSF bailout fund needed more firepower to stop the crisis spreading to Italy.

EURO-ZONE CRISIS TAKES TOLL

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMF said it saw growth of 2.5 percent in Norway's economy both this year and next. It said last year the Norwegian economy would grow between 2.5 percent to 3 percent in 2011.

The Washington-based lender did not provide a reason for the lower forecast but said Norway could suffer from turmoil in the euro zone.

"Severe (eurozone) stress would undoubtedly affect Norway via shaken consumer confidence, lower exports to Europe, lower oil prices, and strains in international interbank markets-a key funding source for Norway's largest banks," it said in a statement.

The IMF also said Norway was at risk of a house price bubble due to rising prices and high-level of household debt.

Norway's economy excluding its flagship oil sector slowed in the third quarter, the latest figures by the country's statistics office showed on Tuesday. ($1 = 5.8199 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Camilla Knudsen in Oslo and Balasz Koranyi in Jevnaker; Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Anna Willard)