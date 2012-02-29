(Combines data, add analysts)
* Firms improve growth outlook vs November
* Household credit growth well ahead of wage growth
* Crown at 9-yr high, a worry for c.bank
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Feb 29 Norwegian growth prospects
have improved and credit growth remained rapid, surveys showed
on Wednesday, a dilemma for the central bank as it faces the
conflicting challenge of stemming the crown's firming and
cooling the housing market.
The bank's regional survey of 320 enterprises predicted
slightly lower growth over the next six months but revised up
expectations compared with November, and predicted continued
employment and wage growth ahead, the central bank said.
Meanwile credit growth to households rose by an annual 7.2
percent in January, well ahead of the regional survey's
expectation for wage growth below 4 percent for the year,
indicating household debt will continue to rise from already
very high levels.
"This sets a picture of an economy that keeps its pace up
and needs no extra stimulus," said Kyrre Aamdal, a senior
economist at DNB.
Norway's economy, excluding the oil sector, is seen growing
by 2.7 this year, ahead of last year's 2.6 percent and well
ahead of the euro zone, which is at risk of recession.
That would indicate Norges Bank should stand pat at its next
rate meeting on March 14 but analysts said the ruling will not
be a simple one as the bank is getting uncomfortable with the
crown trading near a nine-year high.
"These strong data support the Norwegian crown to an extent
that it may become too strong for Norges Bank. That will be sort
of a headache," Swedbank First Securities economist Bjoern Roger
Wilhelmsen said.
"If this continues there is a risk that Norges Bank may
consider a cut in March after all," he added.
The crown hit a fresh nine-year high last week on the back
of high oil prices, improving risk appetite and an interest rate
premium.
That is a problem for the bank as a stronger crown further
reduces inflation, which is already well short of the target and
will stay below Norges Bank's preferred level over the next two
years.
A rate cut would weaken the crown but would also fuel
growth, a risk to an already red-hot property market.
The International Monetary Fund recently said house prices
were 15 to 20 percent overvalued while the house price-to-income
ratio is 28 percent above the historical average - and even
higher than before the last house price crash in the early
1990s.
Norwegian households are already among the most indebted in
the world, with a debt-to-income ratio of around 200 percent.
The risk is that once Europe begins to recover, Norwegian
rates have to rise and that would rapidly eat into disposable
income as families hold mostly floating-rate mortgages.
A house-price fall of 10 percent could cut GDP growth by a
full percentage point and leave the banking sector vulnerable,
the IMF predicted.
(Additional reporting by Walter Gibbs, Victoria Klesty, Ole
Petter Skonnord and Henrik Stolen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)