OSLO Aug 21 Norwegian growth surged beyond all expectations in the second quarter on the back of a rapid expansion in manufacturing, likely forcing the central bank to bring forward its first rate hike.

Growth on the mainland, or excluding the lucrative offshore oil and gas sector, accelerated to 1.2 percent on the quarter from 0.5 percent three months earlier, beating analysts' forecast for 0.6 percent and far exceeding even the most optimistic projection.

"There is no doubt these are hawkish figures," Nordea economist Erik Bruce said. "My first impression is that this is going to pull up the interest rate forecast at the central bank's meeting in September."

"It confirms the impression the Norwegian economy is developing better than we had thought," Bruce added.

Overall growth, less closely watched because of volatility in offshore production, also picked up, hitting 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter and beating forecasts for 0.5 percent.

The crown currency surged more than half a percent on the data, hitting a two-month high, as markets predicted that the central bank will have to increase rates earlier than its previous plan for the first move in 2016.

Norway's growth has been unexpectedly strong in recent months with consumption, manufacturing and unemployment data all surprising on the positive side and house prices rebounding from falls at the end of 2013.

Traditional exporters also performed better, in part due to a weaker currency, even as the country's vast oil sector, which accounts for a fifth of the total GDP, struggled with investment cutbacks.

Norway's unexpected strength comes as its Nordic neighbours struggle. Sweden posted weaker-than-expected 0.2 percent growth in the quarter while Finland warned on Wednesday that its economy could shrink for a third consecutive year in 2014.

But growth is expected to take a hit next year as oil sector investments could fall 10 percent as energy firms rein in spending from record high levels, saving capital for dividends. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Ole Petter Skonnord and Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)