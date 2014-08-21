* Q2 mainland growth 1.2 pct vs 0.6 pct forecast

* Q2 overall growth 0.9 pct vs 0.5 pct forecast

* Crown currency surges over a half percent (Adds outlook, detail, analysts)

By Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Aug 21 Norwegian growth surged beyond all expectations in the second quarter, even as investments in its vital oil sector were flat, raising the pressure on the central bank bringing forward its first rate hike after a string of positive surprises.

Growth on the mainland, or excluding the lucrative offshore oil and gas sector, accelerated to 1.2 percent on the quarter from 0.5 percent three months earlier, official data showed, comfortably beating forecasts for a 0.6 percent gain.

The strong growth, which came on the back of a rapid expansion in manufacturing and solid growth in consumption, also far exceeded the euro zone's flat performance in the quarter and beat all European Union members that have reported data so far.

"It was a juicy number, and even if you adjust for power production, the underlying growth of 0.9 percent was stronger than expected and even stronger than (the central bank's) expectation for 0.5 percent," Handelsbanken economist Marius Nyborg Hov said.

Growth has been relatively weak in recent quarters as oil companies cut back investments and consumption fell, prompting the central bank in June to raise the prospect of a rate cut to prop up the economy.

But Norway, which is not part of the EU and relies on oil and gas to generate a fifth of its GDP, looks to have turned the corner as most key data, like manufacturing, unemployment and retail sales, surprised on the upside since the bank's warning. Even oil investments held steady after two straight quarter of falls.

"My first impression is that this is going to pull up the interest rate forecast at the central bank's meeting in September," Nordea economist Erik Bruce said. "It confirms the impression the Norwegian economy is developing better than we had thought," Bruce added.

OUTLOOK MIXED ON OIL, RUSSIA

Overall growth, less closely watched because of volatility in offshore production, also picked up, hitting 0.9 percent compared to the previous quarter and beating forecasts for 0.5 percent.

The crown currency surged more than half a percent on the data, hitting a two-month high, as markets predicted that the central bank will have to increase rates earlier than its previous plan for the first move in 2016.

Norway's unexpected strength comes as its Nordic neighbours struggle. Sweden posted weaker-than-expected 0.2 percent growth in the quarter while Finland warned on Wednesday that its economy could shrink for a third consecutive year in 2014.

But analysts also warned that Norway's growth rate remained at risk as oil sector investments are set to fall as much as 10 percent, likely putting pressure on employment, consumption and overall growth, while the impact of Russian sanctions on the broader European economy also creates risks.

The central bank, which has kept its main rate at 1.5 percent since early 2012, announces its next rate decision on Sept. 18 when it also releases fresh economic and interest rate forecasts.

In June, the bank said it expected full year mainland growth to stay at 2.0 percent this year, in line with 2013. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Ole Petter Skonnord and Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)