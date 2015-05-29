OSLO May 29 Norwegian retail sales surged past all expectations in April and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell, indicating the economy's resilience in the face of the oil sector's crash and making a rate cut next month less certain.

Retail sales jumped 2 percent on the month, well above forecasts for a 0.3 percent rise, while the jobless rate fell to 2.7 percent, confounding analysts who expected it to stay at 3 percent, data showed on Friday.

The crown currency rose more than half a percent against the euro as investors thought a rate cut may not be a done deal. However, analysts said the central bank was still likely to cut its key rate to a record low 1 percent after virtually promising it earlier this month.

"The problem is that central bank governor (Oeystein) Olsen told the market after the last rate meeting that there was a close to 100 percent probability of a rate cut in June. So he's painted into a corner with wet paint all over," SEB economist Stein Bruun said.

Economists said the latest economic figures were difficult to read because retail sales are prone to big swings while the jobless data went though big revisions after the labour agency discovered mistakes in its April release.

Norway's growth is slowing as oil companies cut spending by around 15 percent, lay off workers and delay projects as crude prices now trade around $63 per barrel, well below levels above $100 per barrel a year ago.

"Retail sales were much stronger than expected so in translation these figures indicate that Norges Bank could wait with a rate cut announcement in June, but I don't think that a single key figure is enough for the central bank to postpone a rate cut," DNB economist Kyrre Aamdal said.

The central bank holds its next rate meeting on June 18. Data on oil investments and a survey of businesses, both due in early June, will also affect the decision, economists said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)